Rain, snowfall forecast for next three days

KATHMANDU: Rainfall is forecast in most of the places of the country in the next three days due to the influence of the Westerly wind, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated in its weather bulletin today.
The Department said there is possibility of light rain in most places and light to moderate snowfall in some places in the high hilly and mountainous region of the country in the coming three days due to the impact of the Westerly wind.
The weather is partly to generally cloudy in the Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki and Bagmati provinces of the country with the occurrence of rainfall and snowfall in some places at present.
Similarly, the weather is partly cloudy in the hilly region of Province 1 while it is mostly fair in the rest of the country.
Tonight, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with chances of light rain at one or two places of the Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces as well as some places in Gandaki, Bagmati and Province 1.
There is possibility of light snowfall at a few places in the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.
The latest weather update of the Meteorological Forecasting Division states that the minimum temperature was 8.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius in the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours.
The lowest temperature throughout the country was recorded in Jumla in the last 24 hours. It was 1.0 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Biratnagar.
KATHMANDU: The Newars ring in their new year today as Nepal Sambat, an indigenous calendar of Nepal, enters the year 1141. Usually, people of various communities, especially the Newars, participate in a mass rally, Bhintuna Rally, to celebrate the New Year. However, this year, the celebration pro Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported 41,100 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million a day after it celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu festival. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fata Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,477 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 209,776. Of the total New cases, 565 are females and 912 are males. In the last 24 hours, 807 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. L Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,221. 1,477 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 209,776. Over 1.31 million deaths from the disease have been repo Read More...
CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Hundreds of millions of Indians in north India woke up on Sunday to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, after many revellers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate. The capital New Delhi was blanketed with a thick haze, with the average pollution lev Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,609,079 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
LEIPZIG: Germany striker Timo Werner scored in each half to help steer his side from behind to a 3-1 home win over Ukraine in the Nations League on Saturday as they topped the group with one round of games left to play. Werner scored twice after Leroy Sane had cancelled out a surprise 12th mi Read More...
LONDON: More than 54.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,312,334 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...