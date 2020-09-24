Rainfall likely to continue for three more days

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23
The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning throughout the country till Saturday.
“A low-pressure area is now located over Chhattisgarh state of India and is advancing to the west and north-west of Nepal, bringing in more rains,” read a weather forecast bulletin released by the MFD today. It said the monsoon rain was likely to lash mainly Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Karnali Province. “The heavy rainfall may trigger the rise in water level in many rivers, leading to the incidents of inundations and landslides.
Therefore, we would like to appeal to all to maintain high alert against the possibility of natural disasters,” the bulletin read. MFD has also forecast the obstruction in air and road transportation due to bad weather conditions.
MFD has predicted a delay in monsoon withdrawal by at least a week. Monsoon generally starts on June 10 and remains effective till September 23 in Nepal. Monsoon lasts for an average of 105 days. This year, MFD had officially announced the arrival of monsoon on June 12, two days later than the normal date of the onset of the rainy season. Monsoon is the wettest season and is the main source of precipitation in Nepal.
The country has been receiving rainfall for the past two days.
Bhairahawa recorded the highest rainfall of 75 mm followed by Janakpur (52.9 mm), Pokhara (48 mm) and Kathmandu (45 mm) in the past 24 hours.
