Rape accused APF SSP Adhikari remanded to judicial custody

POKHARA, AUGUST 11

Kaski District Court remanded rape accused SSP Rajendra Prasad Adhikari to judicial custody today.

A single bench of district judge Dipak Kumar Kharel issued the remand order after hearing on the case yesterday and today. SSP Adhikari has been sent to Kaski District Jail.

District attorneys Guru Prasad Wagle, assistant district attorneys Purna Prasad Sharma and Mahendra Prasad Adhikari had taken part in the hearing on behalf of the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office registered a charge sheet seeking up to 21 years’ jail sentence against SSP Adhikari.

Six advocates had participated in the hearing on behalf of the SSP.

Kaski District Police Office had submitted it investigation report to the Office of Kaski District Attorney last Friday. Kaski police had completed the investigation by extending the remand for three times.

A woman had given an oral report to the Control Room of Kaski Police saying that SSP Adhikari had invited her to have a meal at APF Training Centre in Pokhara’s Training Academy and raped her on July 15. Kaski police had nabbed SSP Adhikari the same day.

