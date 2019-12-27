Rape accused godman’s file submitted to court

Santosh Kafle

Sunsari, December 26

Police in Sunsari submitted the investigation file of Krishnadas Giri, a self-styled godman accused of rape, to the court today. With the file submitted to the District Court through the government attorney, Giri was also produced at the court.

Following the court’s diktat that Giri be presented along with the investigation file, police had reached out to Biratnagar-based Birat Nursing Home to collect Giri, who had managed to spend the entire 25-day custody granted by the court for investigation in the hospital, before taking him to the court in an ambulance.

Sunsari police Spokesperson DSP Binod Sharma, citing the court, said trial hearing into the case would start tomorrow. Meanwhile, the audio of telephone conversation between Giri and his followers levelling the rape charge against him that Giri has claimed as fake, has been tested, essentially establishing the male voice on the audio was Giri’s.

According to police, the voice of the male in the file asking the woman to take back her case matched Krishnadas’s voice as per the report put out by the Forensic Lab. Regarding the case, legal eagles have pointed out the possibility of Giri being kept in judicial custody or released on normal date or bail.

Today, getting the information about the self-styled godman being presented at the court today, some women had gathered on the court premises in a show of support for him.

There are reports of different organisations working in the field of women’s rights preparing to organise pressure programmes on behalf of the victim to demand action against the alleged perpetrator.

A version of this article appears in print on December 27, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

