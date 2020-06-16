Rape accused remanded to custody

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, June 15

Kaski District Court today remanded a youth arrested for allegedly raping a 15-yearold girl to custody for further investigation, in Pokhara.

The victim’s elder sister had filed an FIR with Kaski Police. The FIR states that Rahamat Miya, 32, of Miyapatan, Pokhara, had locked the minor girl in a hotel room at Lakeside and raped her from May 22 to 25. Police nabbed Miya, the hotel owner and the victim’s relative.

A single bench of district judge Tejendra Sharma Sapkota issued the directive remanding Miya to custody.

Similarly, judge Sapkota freed hotel proprietor Bishnu Acharya of Hotel Tulip Pokhara Inn Private Limited against a bail of Rs 4 lakh.

The court had sought Rs 50,000 bail from the victim’s relative Puja BK, but she was sent to jail as she could not post the bail today.

The victim girl had left for Puja BK’s home with her sister’s consent on May 22. But, Miya had taken her to lakeside when she was on the way to Puja’s home.

Miya had proposed to the girl that she go to Kathmandu with him. After the girl refused, Miya took her to room no 201 of Tulip Pokhara Inn.

She tried to free herself, but to no avail. Miya got out of the room and locked the room from outside.

“I yelled from inside the room. The hotel manager came but did not open the door,” said the victim.

Two days later, Miya came to the hotel and fed the girl.

When the girl desired to go home, Miya raped her. When Miya went out to buy cigarettes, she called her sister. As per the conversation, they had met at Prithivi Chowk.

Puja had introduced the victim girl to Miya. Puja used to advise her to marry him.

During police interrogation, Miya said that he was attracted to the girl as his wife gone to her parents’ home. Miya admitted to raping the girl in a lakeside hotel.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

