Rapid diagnostic test for coronavirus begins in Bajura

PRAKASH SINGH

BAJURA: Rapid diagnostic test (RDT) of individuals at various quarantine facilities in Bajura district has begun.

Chief at Bajura Health Office, Daya Krishna Panta, said that rapid diagnostic testing has been initiated on those who have completed 14 days in various quarantine facilities of the district. Testing of samples of 35 individuals quarantined in Badimalika Municipality, 10 in Triveni Municipality, four at Budhiganga Municipality, and two at Gaumul Rural Municipality is being carried out.

Chief Panta informed that if the tests come out negative, quarantined individuals will be sent home with the instruction to stay in home quarantine for an additional week. If the tests come out positive, they will be kept under isolation and their swab samples will be sent to Dhangadhi for additional investigation.

There are a total of 117 people at the quarantine facilities in nine local levels of the district. Panta added that health workers from Bajura Hospital, District Health Office and other available health workers from local levels have been mobilised to carry out the tests.

In the first phase, 300 RDT kits reached the district. Health Office, Bajura, has stated that after carrying out tests on the quarantined individuals, health workers and security personnel mobilised for the testing will also be tested to prevent any possible chance of virus spread.

