Rare one-horned rhino found dead in Chitwan National Park

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: A one-horned rhinoceros was found dead at Lamichaur in the Chitwan National Park, on Sunday.

The rare animal was found lying motionless at Lamichaur near west sector of the park on Sunday morning, informed a park official.

According to the Chief Conservation Officer Arna Nath Baral, the rare species which was around 35 years old, might have died of natural causes as it’s tusk and hooves were found safe.

As many as nine one-horned rhinoceros have already died during this year alone. Last year, CNP had reported deaths of 26 rhinos due to natural causes.

