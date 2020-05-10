Rastriya Prajatantra Party condemns Indian activity on Nepali soil

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) in a press release issued on Sunday has condemned India’s unauthorised action of construction of road inside the Nepali territory.

The party has strongly denied Indian claim of Nepali territories, citing that the Limipiya Dhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh are territories of Nepal as per the Sugauli Sandhi signed on March 4, 1816.

The three chairs of the party — Kamal Thapa, Pashupati Shamsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani — expressed resentment that while both the countries are on agreement to hold diplomatic talks to resolve the matter, such an action from the Indian side is unacceptable.

Furthermore, the party leaders have drawn the government’s attention towards potential steps that the government can adopt to ease tensions.

Calling the Indian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign affairs to express resentment on the matter and drawing the attention of International communities are some steps, among others, suggested by RPP to the incumbent government.

