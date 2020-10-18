Raute girl wants to study to become judge

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 17

A Raute girl reached Dhangadi in search of college to study law after she passed School Education Examination.

Eighteen-year-old Debu Kumari Raut had passed SEE from Bhageshwor Secondary School of Dadeldhura this year.

Raut said the laws made for conservation of Raute and other ethnic minorities have yet to be implemented. “I will advocate for Raute and other marginalised people after graduating from college,” she said.

Debu said she came to Dhangadi for further study to become the first lady judge from the Raute community.

She said Trinagar Higher Secondary School had admitted her to the faculty of law.

Head teacher Bhupal Singh Khadka said the school would provide education to the Raute girl free of cost. Khadka said three other students along with Debu from marginalised communities were also admitted free of cost in the school.

Kalawati Raute and Parbati Kumari Raute were admitted to the education faculty at the same school. He said they have been coordinating with Dhangadi Sub-metropolis Mayor Nripa Bahadur Odd for accommodation of Raute students. As many as 41 Raute families have been staying in the inner Tarai area in Aampani and Rajada of Parsuram Municipality of Dadeldhura for the last 20 years. Adopting modern lifestyle, the Raute community has started sending their wards to schools, working as daily wage earners and practising vegetable farming.

The three children from the Raute community had completed their SEE studies from Bhageshwori Secondary School.

