Recovered patients in hospital again

Himalayan News Service

BIRGUNJ: Two persons who had recovered from novel coronavirus disease were admitted to Narayani Hospital as their health deteriorated on Sunday.

According to Secretary Ram Prasad Ghimire at Province 2 Ministry of Social Development, an Indian national aged 55 and a youth aged 19 from Rautahat’s Ishanath Municipality have been admitted to Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

They were discharged from the hospital on April 25. The youth and Indian national have been admitted to the hospital again as their symptoms match with the COV- ID-19, said Secretary Ghimire.

Their throat and nasal swabs have been sent for testing, added Secretary Ghimire.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

