Relaxed prohibitory orders extended

Kathmandu, September 16
District administration offices of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have extended the ongoing ‘relaxed’ prohibitory orders for an indefinite period, beginning tomorrow.
The three chief district officers of the valley had earlier eased the three weeks-long stringent prohibitory order last Wednesday. The CDOs, issuing the orders separately, have today said the orders in place would continue with slight changes.
As per the latest rule, the vehicle rationing system of odd and even number will continue. The odd-even rule is not applicable for the vehicles carrying essential goods and medical supplies.
Gathering in open spaces for protest, mass meeting, seminar, sport and congregation in religious places will remain barred.
Party palaces, all kinds of educational institutions and salons will remain closed.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
