Relocated Arna gives birth to a calf in Chitwan National Park

CHITWAN: An Arna (wild water buffalo) also known as ‘Bubalus arnee’, gave birth to a calf on Monday in Chitwan. With this, the Chitwan National Park (CNP) now has five calves born to a herd of arnas relocated from Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve (KTWR) and the Central Zoo.
The calf was born two days ago and its sex is yet to be determined, according to information officer at CNP, Lokendra Adhikari. He said it was difficult to go near the arna that has given birth in an open shed among bushes.
A total of 15 arnas were relocated to the national park in 2017, from January 25 to February 10, although the government had decided to relocate 20 arnas including five males and 15 females, in 2015. Twelve arnas including two males and 10 females were brought to the CNP from the Koshi Tappu while one male and two females were brought from Central Zoo in Lalitpur. However, six of the relocated wild buffalos died. The causes of their deaths are unknown.
Meanwhile, the CNP has nine arnas including two males and seven females excluding the calves.
The arnas have been placed in an open shade established in 30 square hectares of area in Purano Padampur near Sauraha.
The national park has planned to extend the open shed, and to increase the arna population to 20 or 30, information officer Adhikari said. The wild water buffalos will be released into the wild after they learn to live in a herd so that they could defend themselves against tigers, the park’s information officer said.
