Remains of ancient settlements found

Bhairahawa, February 25

Archaeologists have found evidence of ancient human settlements in Kapilvastu’s Tilaurakot. Professor Cunningham of Durham University, UK, who leads a team of archaeologists carrying out excavation at Tilaurakot, has confirmed the finding.

“We’ve found various artefacts such as copper coins, idols made of clay and stone, pottery and iron pieces,” said Cunningham. “Also, remains of human settlements of yore, durbar and walls and fortresses for the safety of the durbar, and a weapon-manufacturing workshop have been found.”

According to Lumbini Development Fund’s senior archaeology officer Himal Upreti, some 48 types of archaeological artefacts have been found during the recent excavation. “While some of the artefacts found have been put on display in Kapilvastu Museum, other artefacts have been sent to the UK and our own Archaeology Department for further investigation,” Upreti said.

Lord Buddha is said to have spent 29 years of his life in Tilaurakot Durbar.

