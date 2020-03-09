Rescued kids handed over to guardians

Himalayan News Service

Siraha: Ten children, who had reached India for employment, were rescued and handed over to their parents and guardians on Sunday.

The children were rescued from Madhubani district of the Indian state of Bihar by Child Line Club, an organisation working in the field of child rights. Following their rescue, they were kept in a child home of the club. They were handed over to their parents and guardians by officials at District Police Office, Siraha. “We handed over the children to their parents making the latter pledge that they would take care of the kids and wouldn’t send them abroad for employment until they came of age,” said Chief District Officer Gopal Kumar Adhikari of Siraha.

The rescued children include Ramananda Kumar Das, 14, and Hem Narayan Das, 14, of Sukhipur Municipality; Santosh Mandal, 10, and Roshan Kumar Mandal, 11, of Nawarajpur Rural Municipality, among others.

