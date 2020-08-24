Role of peoples’ representatives sought to end VAW

Kathmandu, August 23
Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Parbat Gurung has called upon provincial and local governments to run social campaigns to end violence against women.
At a virtual programme organised by Association of District Coordination Committee, Nepal, today, Minister Gurung said there was no alternative to end all sorts of discriminations against women for building happy and prosperous nation. Stating that VAW could be ended through social transformation Minister Gurung said the role of people’s representatives at local level was important for that.
Minister Gurung said, “The government has formulated necessary policy, programme and plan to end VAW in the society. But, the people’s representatives of local levels should take initiative for its effective implementation.”
Stating that incidents of VAW have increased due to the lack of people’s representatives at local levels for long, he expressed the commitment that the federal, province and local government would carry out activities, joining hands, to ensure that such incidents did not occur.
Nepali Congress lawmaker Dr Dila Sangraula drew the government’s attention for effective implementation of policy, rules and laws formulated to end VAW. Chairperson of the association, Sita Kumari Sundas, activist Renu Adhikari and other speakers said the government should bring a concrete plan to end VAW while expressing their concern about increasing VAW cases across the country.
