RT-PCR machine to speed up tests in Dhangadhi

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine, which allows the testing of multiple samples for coronavirus at a single time, is being installed in Dhangadhi of Sudurpaschim Province, on government’s facilitation.

The equipment is being installed at the Regional Animal Disease Investigation Laboratory in Dhangadhi, the headquarters of Kailali district.

Nepal Army’s sky truck had carried the machine — previously stationed at the Central Laboratory under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development — to the laboratory in the far-western province.

According to acting chief of the Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Asmita Sapkota, the machine would allow to test around 300 to 400 samples per day. She, however added, there is less possibility for the machine to start testing samples today itself.

The sky truck which transported the RT-PCR machine also brought two PCR machines for Sudurpashchim Province and other health equipment for Doti district.

Meanwhile, the aircraft will also carry throat swab samples collected from Kailali, Kanchanpur and Achham districts, and 130 samples from Dhangadhi, to Kathmandu.

