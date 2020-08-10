Rural municipality in Jhapa imposes lockdown

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

JHAPA, AUGUST 9

Gauriganj Rural Municipality in Jhapa district has decided to impose lockdown for four days to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A meeting of Gauriganj Rural Municipality Corona Emergency Work Operation Centre today took the decision to impose the lockdown from August 14 to 17.

With the detection of the COVID in the community, the rural municipality decided to clamp the lockdown for four days in the first phase. Local markets and bazaar areas have been fully closed down.

Keeping in view the possible COVID spread in the community level, the rural municipality has sealed the border with Morang for a week. The local level has also decided to discourage people’s entry from other local levels to the rural municipality, said Vice-chair Dipendar Thapa.

The meeting decided to coordinate with security forces to control people’s entry from India to check the COVID spread.

