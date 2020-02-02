Sand donated to construct cricket stadium in Chitwan

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhading, February 1

Dhading’s Galchhi Rural Municipality has donated 100 tippers of sand to uner-construction Gautam Buddha Cricket Stadium, in Chitwan at the initiative of Dhurmus Suntali Foundation.

The rural municipality sent the consignments of sand to the project site this morning. A team including the rural municipality Chairperson Krishnahari Shrestha, Vice-chair Radha Timilsina, ward chairpersons, and staffers along with tipper entrepreneurs handed over the construction material to the foundation at the project site.

The sand mined from rivers and rivulets in Galchhi RM was transported free of cost by tipper entrepreneurs while Sudipa Trading Company, a company which collects tax on mined river products, exempted tax on the sand.

Chitwan’s Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality Chairperson Gita Gurung welcomed the convoy of tippers carrying sand on the border between Dhading and Chitwan.

As the convoy entered Bharatpur metropolis, it was welcomed by the metropolis.

The international cricket stadium is being built in Bharatpur metropolis-15, by the foundation, a social organisation set up by comedian couple Sitaram Kattel ‘Dhurmus’ and Kunjana Ghimire ‘Suntali’.

