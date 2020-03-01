Sandeep Lamichhane completes century of wickets in T20Is

Mahesh Acharya

Kathmandu, February 29

Star legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane became the first Nepali bowler to complete century of wickets in Twenty20 Internationals when he took three scalps against Malaysia in the ACC Eastern Region T20 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok today.

Lamichhane, who has been participating in the franchise tournaments worldwide after making a breakthrough from the Indian Premier League in 2018 after Delhi Capitals bought him through the auction, took his tally to 102 in 75 matches after he returned with 3-22 against Malaysia. He reached the magical three digits in the third ball of the third over when he had Malaysia opener Virandeep Jagjit Singh caught by Pawan Sarraf.

Lamichhane then made it two in as many balls when the same duo combined to dismiss Khizar Hayat Durrani in the next ball. He also claimed the wicket of Khizar Hayat Durrani, also caught by Sarraf, as he completed his four-over spell on a high. Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak top scored with an unbeaten 51 as Malaysia posted 154-6. Abhinash Bohara grabbed two wickets and Karan KC claimed one for Nepal. Nepal faced a 22- run defeat after they were all out for 132 runs with two balls to spare.

“It’s a good achievement but I had never thought of getting there so early,” Lamichhane told CricketingNepal after the match. “Thanks to the almighty, friends, family and all teammates who supported me so far and fans as well,” he added. “I have a long way to go and I am still not satisfied as I am thinking of a bigger picture ahead in my life.”

Globe-trotting Lamichhane, who made his T20 International debut for World-XI against the West Indies at Lord’s on May 31 in 2018, had previously taken 28 wickets in 17 matches for the national team. He took his tally to 31 with three wickets against Malaysia in the five-team tournament.

The 20-year-old Lamichhane, who took five wickets in his debut IPL season in 2018 and added eight scalps in the next edition last year, claimed the highest 15 wickets in his second season in Big Bash League in 2019-20. He had taken 11 wickets each in the debut season Down Under and Pakistan Super League. Lamichhane bagged seven and eight wickets respectively in the first and second season of the Caribbean Premier League, while he took four scalps in Bangladesh Premier League and bagged two in Afghanistan Premier League in 2019.

Lamichhane so far in T20Is

YEAR TEAM WICKETS MATCHES 2018 National Team 31 18 2018 Indian Premier League 5 3 2018 World-XI Vs West Indies 0 1 2018 Carribean Premier League 7 5 2018-19 Big Bash League 11 8 2019 Afghanistan Premier League 2 1 2019 Bangladesh Premier League 4 6 2019 Pakistan Premier League 11 7 2019 Indian Premier League 8 6 2019 Carribean Premier League 8 6 2019-20 Big Bash League 15 13

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

