Sanitary pad machines being installed

Himalayan News Service

Birgunj, February 17

Birgunj Metropolitan City has started installing sanitary pad machines at community schools of the city in Parsa.

“As girls tend to leave their studies in the middle due to monthly-cycle-related inconveniences, we have come up with the idea of installing sanitary pad machines at each and every secondary and local secondary schools in the metropolis,” said Mayor Bijaya Kumar Sarawogi.

The metropolis has described its recent drive as an ‘upgradation’ of its campaign of last year, during which the metropolitan city distributed free sanitary pads to girl students.

“Now that these machines are being installed, any girl studying in community schools here can obtain a sanitary pad by feeding coins into the machine; coins will be made available to girl students free of cost through the schools,” Sarawogi explained.

According to a source in the municipality, a total of 92 machines will be installed within a week’s time.

A programme was organised yesterday in the metropolitan office to teach girls how to use the machines.

Birgunj Mayor Sarawogi, his deputy Shanti Karki and the metropolis’ education division Chief Arabind Karna, among others, were present in the programme.

A version of this article appears in print on February 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

