Sah sentenced for 5 years in money laundering case

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu: Former Minister of State Sanjay Kumar Sah, who has been convicted of money laundering, was sentenced for five years by the Special Court on Thursday.

Sah was also held guilty in the Janakpur bomb blast case by Dhanusha District Court and is in jail. Assistant Spokesperson for the Special Court Indra Khadka said the court also decided to slap a fine of Rs 28.4 crore on Sah for laundering Rs 14.2 crore.

The Special Court also imposed two years and six months jail term on five other defendants — Sanjay’s wife Rangila Devi Sah, his father Om Prakash Yadav, Ram Milan Raut Kurmi and Sujit Kumar Pandey. Sanjay’s brother Ram Kumar Sah was sentenced to one year and eight months.

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook