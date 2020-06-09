Satellite collars fixed on red pandas

Panchthar, June 8
As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills.
The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation and Forest and Land Conservation Department under the federal government and in coordination with its partner organisations and the local communities, affixed the red pandas of the special conservation area that spreads between Panchthar, Ilam and Taplejung with satellite collars to study their lifestyle and life cycle.
Six female and four male cat-bears were caught in Ilam’s Sandakpur area and released after affixing the collars. The government has been working for conservation of endangered wildlife species by formulating a five-year work plan.
Various national and international organisations have partnered with the government in its efforts to conserve the reclusive species that is at risk.
“With the help of satellite collars, we can acquire information about the life cycle and lifestyle of the animal, which will, in turn, help us in our mission to protect it,” said Angfuri Sherpa, national representative of the Red Panda Network.
The red panda, which is also mentioned in the list of protected species in the National Park Act 1973, is found in areas above 2,000 metres in different parts of the country.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 9, 2020
