School in Tikapur gets new building under Indian grant programme

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 8

A new building of Shree Saraswati Secondary School has been built with financial assistance from India, at Rs 33 million in Tikapur of Kailali.

The building was jointly inaugurated today by the representatives of the Embassy of India, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local level officials.

According to a press release issued by the embassy, the Government of India’s grant under ‘Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation’ was utilised for construction of a two storied school building, that includes 11 classrooms, library, science labs, administrative room, meeting hall and sanitation facilities.

The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project with the agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal.

“India has already completed 423 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 23 are in Sudurpaschim Province, including six in Kailali district. One project for construction of multipurpose hall, boys’ hostel and teachers’ quarter for Regional Police Secondary School, Dhangadi is under way,” read the release.

The school was established in 1978. Of 550 students, more than 60 per cent are girls. The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment for students.

“The project is the reflection of India’s development partnership with Nepal and complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education,” read the release.

