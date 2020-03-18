Schools, colleges to close down; SEE to take place as scheduled

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Teaching and learning activities at various academic levels will be halted till mid-April as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of COVID-19.

Kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities in the country will be closed until the end of Chaitra (April 12).

A decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday afternoon by a high-level coordination committee meeting at Singha Durbar, considering the accelerating global spread of the coronavirus.

However, the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) will be carried out as per schedule from March 19, 2020. As a safety measure, health desks will be established at every examination centre to carry out health check-up of the students.

