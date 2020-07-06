Schools may get mandate to conduct Grade XI examination

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 5

As schools across the country have remained closed for months due to the lockdown, concerned officials are mulling over recommending the government to cancel the national level examination of Grade XI being held by the federal government.

The National Curriculum Development and Assessment Council has decided to let schools provide mark-sheets for their Grade XI students on the basis of internal evaluation.

The NCDAC has also asked the National Examination Board to prepare a work plan for schools to conduct the evaluation on their own. The decision, however, is yet to be approved by the government.

Chandra Mani Poudel, chairman of NEB said, “We have received a recommendation to that effect from the council and will submit our report accordingly.

Only the government can decide on the issue.”

Poudel said NEB is yet to decide whether the examination should be conducted by the government or by the concerned schools.

“There is no point of providing the students with mark-sheets on the basis of internal evaluation since they could not be promoted to the next class until the lockdown is completely lifted.”

The cabinet meeting had cancelled the examination of Grade X and Secondary Education Examination on June 10. The government on March 18, had announced to postpone the SEE, just a day before the scheduled examination date.

Normally, classes of Grade XI in Nepal begin from July and results of the SEE are published in June. But due to the prolonged lockdown the classes have remained closed this year.

Examination of Grade XI was scheduled to be held in May. But since the time for the examination has passed, government authorities are considering allowing the schools to make assessment of their students on their own. The authorities, however, are still undecided about the Grade XII examination.

