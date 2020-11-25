Schools reopen amid coronavirus scare

DHADING, NOVEMBER 24
Most of the schools that were closed well before the beginning of the new academic session in Dhading have resumed classes.
Keeping in view of the protracted shutdown and its effect on the education calendar, all 13 local levels in the district allowed schools to reopen with health safety measures.
“After the federal government devolved the right to conduct teaching activities to the local level, classes resumed with schools adopting precautions,” said Education Development Coordination Unit Dhading Section Officer Krishna Kumar Shrestha, adding classes ran in two shifts keeping in view the number of students.
Meanwhile, though schools have now reopened after a long time, the fear that students might be catch the virus is very much alive.
According to Galchhi Rural Municipality Education Officer Buddhi Prasad Bhatta, schools have been trained on the ways of following health safety measures.
“Schools have been advised to avoid morning assembly, keep only up to two students on a bench, strictly implement mandatory mask-wearing rule and maintain social distancing among students and teachers,” Bhatta said.
Schools have also asked to keep a watch on students so that they don’t exchange their education materials with friends.
Siddhalek Rural Municipality Chairperson Premnath Silawa said primary schools in the local level with few children were running classes regularly. In the case of higher level schools with more students, they are called turn-wise.
Nilkantha Multiple Campus in district headquarters Dhadigbesi resumed classes from Thursday. Campus Chief Nawaraj Sharma said classes had resumed and all safety measures had been adopted.
