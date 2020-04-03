Search for returnees from abroad continues

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, April 2

Police in Sudurpaschim Province are searching for returnees who shared flights with four co-passengers who have now tested COV- ID-19 positive.

According to Sudurpashchim Province Police Office Acting Chief SSP Dev Bahadur Bogati, search for co-passengers of the three international flights between March 17 and March 20 was launched following a circular from higher authority to this effect.

The four COVID-19 patients were among passengers of a March 17 Qatar Airways flight, an Air Arabia March 19 flight and an Indian Airways flight of March 20. Around 158, 170 and 130 passengers had flown to Nepal in those flights, boarded by persons diagnosed with the coronavirus, respectively.

“While many who flew home on those flights have come in our contact, we are searching for others,” said the SSP, adding that all police units in nine districts have been told to monitor passengers who flew home on the three flights.

Kailali District Police Office DSP Dakshya Kumar Basnet said his office had intensified the search for returnees. “We’ve mobilised our personnel in the villages to look out for them. Local governments are also helping us in the search,” said the police officer.

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook