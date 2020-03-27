Second Nepali succumbs to coronavirus infection in the UK

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 26

London-based Nepali national Prashant Aryal succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Monday, becoming the second Nepali to die of the contagion over the past week in the United Kingdom.

Aryal, 40, from Chitwan, was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London, on Saturday after health complications. Aryal passed away on Monday, but it was only on Thursday that it was confirmed that he died of COVID-19.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Nepali Embassy in London Sharad Raj Aran confirmed Aryal’s death.

A British Gurkha veteran had succumbed to COVID-19 disease in London, on March 17. Lila Bahadur Rai, 66, originally hailing from Sankhuwasabha, was living with family in London’s suburban town of Harrow. Rai’s COVID-19 infection was confirmed last Saturday.

