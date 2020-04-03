Security agencies campaign against COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

Bhojpur, April 2

Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Traffic Police have been launching awareness campaigns for prevention of coronavirus in Bhojpur.

Information Officer of Bhojpur District Police Office Pandav Rajbanshi said police personnel in the district were well-informed about COV- ID-19. Rajbanshi said locals were requested through loudspeaker to remain inside homes during the lockdown.

Dingla Area Police Office has also launched a public awareness programme in Shadananda Municipality. Inspector Bhaskar Khatiwada at Dingla APO said they had been providing information to people about COVID-19. Khatiwada said the awareness programme had been organised in different places in coordination with the concerned ward offices.

Traffic police personnel have also been launching awareness programme against the disease in the district. Inspector Prem Sha said a team had been deployed to raise awareness among villagers about social distancing, washing hands with soap and water, and other preventive and precautionary measures.

