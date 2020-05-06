Security tightened in Bhimad Municipality

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, MAY 5

With the number of people infected with COVID-19 increasing in the country, security has been tightened on the border of Bhimad in Tanahun.

Bhimad Municipality Mayor Mekh Bahadur Thapa said security had been tightened in the southern part of the district.

He added that strict monitoring with ramped up security was in place at the entry points to four district from Tanahun. Security has been tightened at Dedhgaun and Bulingtar of Nawalpur, Rampur of Palpa, Chitre of Syangja and the entry point of Kyami.

Thapa said vehicle were allowed to enter Tanahun only after the driver underwent health check-up.

Around 100 vehicles enter the district daily through these entry points.

A quarantine facility with 10 beds has been set up at Janajyoti Secondary School. Out of 125 returnees from abroad who underwent test through RDT, 74 persons tested negative.

Chief Administrative Officer Thaman Singh Thapa said that 63 PPE, 11 thermal guns and two ambulances have been kept on standby.

He said that relief was provided to 1,079 workers in the municipality. The municipality said that preparations to distribute relief in the second phase were under way.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 6, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook