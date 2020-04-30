Security to be beefed up at Kapilvastu border

Himalayan News Service

Bhairahawa, April 29

In a bid to control criminal activities and enhance security along the border, more security personnel are likely to be deployed on the border in Kapilvastu.

In view of the tendency to cross the border secretly in violation of the lockdown among Indians and Nepalis returning home, six local levels of Kapilvastu bordering India have already deployed security personnel on the border, in coordination with security agencies.

The need to step up security along the border was also felt after Indian nationals of Maryadpur Thana on Monday, unhappy with the strict prohibition on all cross-border movements, detained and beat up two policemen, before releasing them after two hours.

Meanwhile, five Indian nationals have been arrested over Monday’s mistreatment of Nepali policemen. “After our policemen were rescued in cooperation with the SSB, the SSB have arrested five persons involved in the attack on police,” said SP Dip Shamser JBR of Kapilvastu.

“Immediately after it was learnt that policemen were beaten up, a security team led by CDO Dirgha Narayan Pande met the DM and SP of Siddharthanagar and the SSB on Indian territory and asked them to arrest the persons involved in acts of demoralising security personnel,” said DAO information Officer Manoj Saini.

The local levels concerned are also said to be preparing to deploy temporary police personnel if needed to beef up security.

