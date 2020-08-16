Separate landslide incidents claim three lives in Baglung

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, August 15

At least three persons, including two minors, died after the landslide buried their houses in Nisikhola Rural Municipality, Baglung, this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bali BK, 60, Birendra BK, 14 and Prabesh BK, 6, of the rural municipality. Prabesh, who was in his maternal uncle’s house was sleeping with his uncle in a separate room when the incident occurred. Police and the locals took out the bodies from the debris this morning.

Birendra’s mother Dilsara was injured in the incident and her health condition is said to be normal, said police. Police said Dilsara had received injuries on different body parts. All other family members, including Birendra’s father, were safe. Police said the injured was sent to Jhiwakhola Health Post for treatment.

Police said Bali was from Ward No 3 of the rural municipality.

The landslides buried his house while the elderly was sleeping inside.

The locals took out the body from the incident site at 7:30am today. Police said family members of the elderly were safe.

