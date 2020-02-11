Septuagenarian found dead in pool of blood in Rautahat

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A 70-year-old man was found dead on his bed in Durgabhagawati Rural Municipality-3 of Rautahat district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Phekan Pandit, a resident of Devi Parsa village.

According to police, Pandit who was sleeping on his bed at home may have been hammered to death and attacked at different body parts by a perpetrator in vengeance.

Son of the deceased, Rajesh, had gone to get his father up when he found him lying in a pool of blood on his bed in a hut, at around 6:30 am today, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Raj Khadka at Gaur-based Rautahat District Police Office (DPO). Subsequently, the neighbours gathered and called police.

The wounds and cuts at different parts of the body show that Pandit may have been hammered on his face before being tortured with cuts from a sharp weapon, a team of police on onsite inspection presumed.

Meanwhile, a special team has been deployed from Lalgadh-based Police Office to carry out a thorough investigation into the case, SP Khadka informed THT correspondent of Rautahat, Prabhat Kumar Jha.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook