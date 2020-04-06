Seven family members of corona patient test negative

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, April 5

The sample swabs of seven family members, including the wife of a COVID-19 patient from Hasanpur of Dhangadi Sub-Metropolitan City tested negative. The youth infected with COVID-19 is receiving treatment at the isolation ward of Seti Provincial Hospital.

Eight sample swabs were sent for the test. Of them, the patient’s sister-in-law aged 34 had tested positive for the deadly virus while the report of seven family members was negative, said Dr Jagadish Joshi at Seti Provincial Hospital.

The coronavirus patient’s wife, father, mother, elder brother, nephew and four-year-old daughter had also tested negative. The lab-report of sample swabs of his neighbour and two relatives have not yet come in.

The COVID-19 patient had come from the UAE. The plane he boarded from New Delhi to Kathmandu had 108 Nepali passengers. He had taken a Buddha Air flight from Kathmandu to Neplagunj. The plane had 71 passengers, including two kids. He had caught a public auto and a micro bus to get home in Hasanpur, Dhangadi, from Nepalgunj.

Three days after he reached home, the youth was admitted to Seti Provincial Hospital. Four COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the provincial hospital at present.

