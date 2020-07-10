Seven killed in landslides at various places in Pokhara

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Seven persons were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rain at three places in Pokhara Metropolitan City of Kaski district today.

Five persons were killed in Sarangkot, Pokhara-18, and one each at two other places.

Landslide debris buried the house belonging to Tanka Bahadur Thapa killing five persons at Gothadi in Sarangkot, at around 3:00 am today.

Those who were killed in the landslide at Gothadi have been identified as Tanka Bahadur, his family members including his wife, two daughters Pinki (22) Pirisha (5), and a relative identified as Asha (18).

Likewise, one person died in Hemja, Pokhara-25 and another in Pokhara-26 in rain-triggered landslides in the wee hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 persons injured in those landslides have been receiving treatment at Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital.

Kaski District Police Office informed that bodies of the deceased have been recovered from the incident sites.

