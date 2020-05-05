Seven more COVID-19 cases reported in Nepalgunj, Nepal’s tally hits 82 on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nepalgunj, in addition to the 15 cases confirmed earlier this week.

With this the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country have reached 82, 23 of them hailing from Nepalgunj. The new cases were confirmed after the test conducted today in Bheri Hospital laboratory, Nepalgunj.

According to the health ministry, among the new cases three are male of 22, 30, and 40 years of age, while four are female with 9, 32, 34, and 55 years of age.

Their health is in normal condition and under the observation of health workers, MoHP stated

As of today, 15 people have recovered and gone home, bringing the active number of cases to 67.

