Sherpa climbers promote Visit Nepal-2020 on Mt Kilimanjaro

THT Online

KATHMANDU: At least two Sherpa climbers have successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, promoting the ‘Visit Nepal-2020’ campaign.

Ngima Lama Sherpa of Adventure Small World Treks & Expeditions and Pasang Sherpa of Trekking Tourism & Adventure Pvt Ltd stood atop the 5,895-metre peak on December 25.

“We reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro carrying a banner of Visit Nepal-2020,” Ngima Lama said, after arriving in Kathmandu. Kilimanjaro was the first ascent for both of us to continue the ‘Mission 7 Summits by 2025’, he said, adding that they would climb more mountains along with other world climbers to promote Visit Nepal-2020.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook