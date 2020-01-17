Shortest man Khagendra Thapa Magar dies

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: The world’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, who stood just over 22 inches (56 centimetres) has died, on Friday.

Thapa, who was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s shortest man, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital this afternoon.

Doctors involved in Thapa’s treatment said he died due to pneumonia. It has been learnt that Thapa suffered from a chronic respiratory ailment due to his height and body’s weight.

Thapa, who was born in Dhulubaskot-6 in Baglung district, was officially recorded as the world’s shortest man in the Guinness World Records on October 14, 2010. He has been given the registration number–154894.

