Shuklagandaki locals stage protest

Damauli, February 3

Residents in three wards of Tanahun’s Shuklagandaki Municipality have taken to agitation seeking landownership documents.

The agitators chanted slogans and disrupted Prithvi Highway for some time today. They have further warned they will resort to additional protest programmes if their demands were not met. More than 500 persons from wards 2, 7 and 8 picketed the municipal office today.

“As the authorities have ignored our concerns, we’ve been unable to get landownership certificate so far, hence the decision to start the agitation,” said Unmanaged Land Resolution Struggle Committee Chair Prem Bahadur Shrestha.

Shrestha said they had programmes to picket and shut the municipal office, disrupt the highway and stage sit-in at the district administration office.

Shuklagandaki Municipality Chief Kisan Gurung said they were collecting details for providing the landownership certificates.

