Siddhababa’s statement recorded, trial hearing to start tomorrow

Santosh Kafle

Sunsari, December 27

Statement of Krishnadas Giri, aka Siddhababa, who is accused of raping one of his followers, was recorded today. After the police investigation report in the case was submitted to the District Court of Sunsari yesterday, the court today recorded his statement wherein the accused denied the charge levelled against him.

Judge Radhakrishna Upreti of the court studied the investigation reported prepared by the police and the government attorney. Today itself, the judge, while screening the evidence presented in relation to the case, heard the audio record of conversation between the self-styled godman and the woman, who had brought the rape case against him.

With the statement of the accused recorded today, trial hearing in the case will start from Sunday. Some 13 lawyers — five on behalf of the accused and eight, including six government attorneys, on behalf of the woman —will participate in the trial hearing. The charge sheet filed against the accused perpetrator by the government attorney at the court has mentioned Giri’s act as an offence as per the clause-219 of the National Criminal Code-2074 and has sought legal action accordingly. Compensation has also been sought for the victim. If convicted, Giri could face prison sentence from seven to 10 years.

While Giri’s statement was being recorded in the court today, women activists representing various organisations working for women rights had staged a demonstration outside the court seeking stern punishment against the perpetrator and justice for the victim. Giri’s supporters also chanted slogans outside the court demanding his release.

A version of this article appears in print on December 28, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

