Siraha’s teachers, govt employees yet to get four months’ salary

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: As the biggest festival of Nepali Hindus ‘Bada Dashain’ is being celebrated, Naraha Rural Municipality in Siraha district has not yet provided the teachers and other employees with salaries for the last four months.

The rural municipality’s chairperson Ramsharan Yadav said the employees have not been provided with salary yet due to conflict within the executive body and council meeting not being carried out for the fiscal year 2077/78 BS.

The employees are said to be disappointed as they have not received their remuneration along with festival bonus. Education section officer Dev Shankar Yadav said that he had not received his salary since July. He complained, “I have not received any salary at a time when there are festival expenses and shopping to do for my children,” and added that it was difficult to manage household expenses. He said that the teachers and other staffers often call him inquiring about the salary.

Likewise, principal at a basic school based in Naraha-3, Ram Narayan Mandal, also said that staffers often enquired about their salary.

Similarly, an employee at the rural municipality said that he had been facing financial problems since he has not received any salary for five months.

The rural municipality chairperson said discussions were being held among authorities to solve the remuneration issue. There are 200 teachers and other staffers in educational, health, agriculture and veterinary institutions in the rural municipality.

Moreover, the employees were unable to receive their salary in time last year as the municipal council meeting did not take place on time. It has been reported that the rural municipality has never held any municipal meeting timely.

