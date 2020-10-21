Siraha’s teachers, govt employees yet to get four months’ salary

SIRAHA: As the biggest festival of Nepali Hindus ‘Bada Dashain’ is being celebrated, Naraha Rural Municipality in Siraha district has not yet provided the teachers and other employees with salaries for the last four months.
The rural municipality’s chairperson Ramsharan Yadav said the employees have not been provided with salary yet due to conflict within the executive body and council meeting not being carried out for the fiscal year 2077/78 BS.
The employees are said to be disappointed as they have not received their remuneration along with festival bonus. Education section officer Dev Shankar Yadav said that he had not received his salary since July. He complained, “I have not received any salary at a time when there are festival expenses and shopping to do for my children,” and added that it was difficult to manage household expenses. He said that the teachers and other staffers often call him inquiring about the salary.
Likewise, principal at a basic school based in Naraha-3, Ram Narayan Mandal, also said that staffers often enquired about their salary.
Similarly, an employee at the rural municipality said that he had been facing financial problems since he has not received any salary for five months.
The rural municipality chairperson said discussions were being held among authorities to solve the remuneration issue. There are 200 teachers and other staffers in educational, health, agriculture and veterinary institutions in the rural municipality.
Moreover, the employees were unable to receive their salary in time last year as the municipal council meeting did not take place on time. It has been reported that the rural municipality has never held any municipal meeting timely.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu District Administration Office has issued an advisory urging people to stay at home and not go out unless an emergency. Issuing a press release on Tuesday, Kathmandu DAO reiterated that more than half of Covid-19 infected population in the country are from Kathmandu valley an Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,702 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Among the newly infected, 1,431 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 123 and 148 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,093 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 139,129 on Tuesday. There are currently 41,755 active cases of infection while 4,220 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country. A total of 2,108 people who h Read More...
DHANGADHI: Body of Police Constable Ram Bahadur Saud was found buried in Mohana River in Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City of Kailali district, on Tuesday. Saud, who was on a patrol, had gone missing since Saturday night. Apart from the body, police also recovered a pistol and a mobile phone set be Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ MORE: 1,702 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today Till date, 1,314,7 Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes reigning European champions Bayern Munich are a benchmark for his young players as they target improvements on all fronts ahead of their Champions League opener against Sevilla. Bayern thrashed Lampard's Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 la Read More...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa is being treated for a thigh injury sustained against Centa Vigo at the weekend, the club confirmed on Monday, potentially ruling out the striker for Wednesday's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich. The club have not put a timescale on Costa's return t Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is confident defender Virgil van Dijk will come back stronger as the Dutchman undergoes knee surgery and faces a battle to play again this season. The Premier League champions said on Sunday that Van Dijk has damaged knee ligaments following a challenge by Read More...