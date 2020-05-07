Six Indians discharged

Himalayan News Service

BIRATNAGAR: Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from Corona Special Hospital in Biratnagar after they recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

All those discharged are Indian nationals. They were admitted to the hospital on April 17. Of the 16 people living in Nuri mosque of Udayapur’s Triyuga Municipality, 12 Indian nationals had tested positive for COVID-19.

Koshi Hospital Medical Superintendent Sangita Mishra said the remaining six were undergoing treatment at the hospital. Those discharged have been kept under quarantine at Rani Markaz, Biratnagar. “After 14 days, their swabs will be tested. If they are negative, they will be sent home,” said the medical superintendent.

