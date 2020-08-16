Six police personnel test positive for COVID

Himalayan News Service

Khotang, August 15

Six police personnel transferred to district police office have tested positive for the COVID-19, in Khotang.

Out of 11 police personnel, who reported to the District Police Office, Khotang, on August 7, six tested positive for the virus. They were transferred to Khotang from Biratnagar.

COVID infected police personnel have been kept in the isolation of District Hospital, said Dr Sailesh Shrestha.

The Ministry of Health and Population is yet to announce them as COVID positive patients. The police personnel were kept in a quarantine facility immediately after they reported to the DPO. Swab samples of the police personnel were collected and sent for lab test five days ago. “Since police personnel coming from other places undergo PCR tests before they are deployed to their duties, others do not have the chance of contracting the virus,” said DSP Narayan Prasad Chimoriya. Besides the six police personnel, Khotang has recorded 13 COVID cases.

Out of them, 12 have already recovered from the illness and returned home while a youth aged 26, has been undergoing treatment for the virus.

Meanwhile, a male employee working at NIC Asia Bank branch office, Birtamode, tested positive for the COVID-19 in Jhapa today.

Health Office Jhapa Focal Person Jivan Chapagain said swab sample of the NIC Bank employee had tested positive for the virus.

