Snakebite patients up in Bheri Hospital

Nepalgunj, August 2
The number of snakebite patients has increased in Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital of late.
Snakebite patients were admitted to the emergency and ICU wards after their numbers surged with the beginning of monsoon.
As many as 10 to 15 snakebite patients reach the hospital for treatment on a daily basis.
Keeping in mind the COV- ID-19 pandemic and lack of ventilators, health facilities in Kailali, Bardiya, Dang and Surkhet districts have referred snakebite patients to Bheri Hospital. The emergency, ICU and general wards in the hospital were packed with snakebite patients.
Patients are compelled to reach Bheri Hospital after walking five to six hours when local health facilities could not provide treatment.
There are six beds in the ICU and six ventilators in Bheri Hospital.
ICU Chief at the hospital Dr Paras Pandey said snakebite patients had occupied most of the beds in the intensive care unit.
Three minors in Dang, Banke and Kailali died on the way to hospital this year as they could not reach the health facility on time.
Similarly, two persons died while being treated in ICU.
As many as 150 snakebite patients were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 45 have been kept inside the ventilator.
Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to use mosquito nets while sleeping and to use torchlight when going outside the house at night during monsoon.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT: The Bagmati River has eroded at least 50 metres between the spur constructed to train the flow of the river and prevent erosion in Gangapipar and Matsari of Durga Bhagwati Rural Municipality. This year during monsoon, Bagmati River changed its direction and caused heavy damages to the b Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 246 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide count to 20,332. The new infections were confirmed after testing 8,861 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 391,27 Read More...
KATHMANDU A worker wearing a personal protective suit prepares a hotel room before the reopening of the hotel, at Hotel Crown Plaza in Naxal, Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian police raided rural hamlets and made arrests to break up a bootlegging cartel on Sunday, after 86 people died from consuming illegally-produced alcohol this week in the northwestern state of Punjab, officials said. “We have conducted raids at more than 30 places today and we h Read More...
DOUALA: Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 13 people and wounded eight others in a grenade attack in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters. The unidentified assailants threw a grenade into a group of people inside a camp f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bihar Police has so far not been able to locate Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty for investigation in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case, and it has urged her to stop playing hide-and-seek if she is innocent. According to IANS, Director General of Bihar Police Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 391,270 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres is considering leaving her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show as an investigation into toxic workplace claims is underway. The 62-year-old talk-show host has been in talks with top executives from Warner Bros and Telepictures, the co Read More...