Son, wife involved in man’s murder, reveal police

Himalayan News Service

Bhojpur, January 10

It is learnt that Dal Bahadur Rai, 88, of Bhojpur, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances about two months ago, was murdered by his wife and son.

The finding was made public by police at a press conference held in the District Police Office today.

“A resident of Amtek, Bhojpur Municipality-11, Dal Bahadur, along with his second wife Karnashobha, 56, had gone to his wife Karnashobha’s home to receive tika on October 9 and stayed there for two days. Dal Bahadur, who had returned home on October 12, had gone missing from the same day,” said DSP Nara Bahadur Salami Magar of the DPO, Bhojpur. Police said they had started an investigation after the missing man’s body was recovered on November 17 from the local Sohankhola River.

“After investigation suggested the hands of none other but Karnashova and her son Hari Bahadur behind the murder of the elderly, they were arrested on January 1 this year,” said DSP Magar, adding that police have also arrested Santosh BK and Narayan BK, who were found to have helped the mother, son duo in dumping the dead body in the river following the murder.

A version of this article appears in print on January 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook