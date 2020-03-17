Special hospital for COVID-19 treatment to come into operation within 72 hours

Tilak Rimal

CHITWAN: A special makeshift hospital designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients is to be brought into operation in Chitwan district.

The hospital to be established at Chitwan Pradarshani Kendra in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-10 will have 70 beds including 10 beds each for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of concerned authorities. A 15-member task force was also formed to take measures to check the spread of the virus. A meeting of the task force, on Tuesday, decided to bring the special hospital into operation within the next 72 hours.

Different persons and organisations have been allocated the responsibility of running the hospital. In this regard, District Health Office, Chitwan will be responsible for screening people at Bharatpur Airport, among other places.

