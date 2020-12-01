Stabbed teenager succumbs to injury in Rautahat; attacker arrested

RAUTAHAT: A teenage boy who was injured in a knife attack died in the course of treatment in Rautahat district, on Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as Nandakishor Ram (18) of Brindaban Municipality-3 in the district.
Local resident Ravi Ram (19) allegedly stabbed his neighbour Nandakishor with a knife after consuming some ‘substance’. Nandakishor, who suffered critical injuries in his abdomen, was rushed to Chandrapur-based Apollo Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, at around 9:15 pm on Monday, according to police.
Ravi attacked Nandakishor with a knife a few hours after a dispute between them normalised, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhi Bikram Shah at Rautahat District Police Office.
Initially, another person, Lale Ram, allegedly had a squabble with Ravi’s aunt, SP Shah said and added that Nandakishor had taken Lale’s side in the argument. Ravi, in turn, stabbed Nandakishor with a knife, the SP said.
Police rounded up Ravi and also collected the knife from the incident site, on Monday night.
Meanwhile, further investigation into the incident is underway, police informed.
