Staffer gets infected, Banke district court closed

NEPALGUNJ, JULY 31
Government employees have been contracting novel coronavirus on a daily basis in Banke.
A staffer working at District Court Banke was detected with COVID-19 today. With the detection of the COVID-19 in one of its staffer, the court has closed down services from today. Issuing a notice, the court said it had shut down all services except essential ones.
Earlier, a few staffers working at the Inland Revenue office and Transport Management Office were diagnosed with the COVID-19. With the COVID-19 cases escalating, the Banke DAO has imposed a prohibitory order for three days starting from Sunday.
An emergency meeting of District Court Banke held today decided to close down service until August 4.
Issuing a notice today, the court said it would meet next on August 4 and take the decision keeping in view of the unfolding situation.
A meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Banke met today and decided to impose the prohibitory order from Sunday. Banke CDO Ram Bahadur Kurumbang said they were forced to clamp down the prohibitory order as the COVID-19 cases were surging.
The spread of the COVID-19 in the community has made locals fearful at headquarters and other places. Banke government officials and health officials warn that the situation might go out of hands if precautions and safety measures were not taken.
With the government lifting the lockdown, people are crowding the market places. People are lining up at banks and other offices without maintaining social distance. This has increased the risk of the COVID-19 spread.
