Statute amendment bill tabled in Upper House

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, June 14

Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe today presented the constitution amendment bill in the National Assembly, the Upper House of the Parliament.

The bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map.

The move comes a day after the bill was passed unanimously by the House of Representatives, the Lower House of the Parliament.

India has political and administrative control over Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani and claims them as its territories.

Thirty lawmakers of the Upper House took part in the in principle debate on the bill today after the proposal to hold a debate was unanimously endorsed in the House.

Assistant Spokesperson for the Parliament Dasharath Dhamala told THT that the Upper House had given lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill, if any. He said the House will hold a clause-wise debate after 72 hours and put the bill to vote after the clause-wise debate ends.

Earlier, today Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal lawmaker Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav said although the loyalty of people of Madhes has always been viewed with suspicion, they have always been loyal to the nation and they have been defending the country’s southern border. He said his party’s support to the bill in the HoR was manifestation of its commitment towards the country.

“We are always committed to our country and if we are required to shed blood to defend the nation we are ready for that,” Yadav added.

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Ram Narayan Bidari said it was the duty of all Nepalis to show unity in reclaiming the country’s land.

NCP lawmaker Bimala Ghimire said the government moved a step ahead to reclaim Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani areas and the government should take rest only after establishing political and administrative control over these areas.

NCP lawmaker Bimala Rai Paudel said dialogue was the best option to resolve the border row with India but, Nepal should also be ready to resolve the issue through bilateral, trilateral and international means and the country should also internationalise the issue, if necessary. She also said the government should ensure safety of those people living in Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani and provide state’s services to them as soon as possible.

NC lawmaker Prakash Pantha said his party supported the bill as its commitment to the country was always steadfast.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook