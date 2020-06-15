Statute amendment bill tabled in Upper House

Kathmandu, June 14
Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe today presented the constitution amendment bill in the National Assembly, the Upper House of the Parliament.
The bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map.
The move comes a day after the bill was passed unanimously by the House of Representatives, the Lower House of the Parliament.
India has political and administrative control over Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani and claims them as its territories.
Thirty lawmakers of the Upper House took part in the in principle debate on the bill today after the proposal to hold a debate was unanimously endorsed in the House.
Assistant Spokesperson for the Parliament Dasharath Dhamala told THT that the Upper House had given lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill, if any. He said the House will hold a clause-wise debate after 72 hours and put the bill to vote after the clause-wise debate ends.
Earlier, today Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal lawmaker Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav said although the loyalty of people of Madhes has always been viewed with suspicion, they have always been loyal to the nation and they have been defending the country’s southern border. He said his party’s support to the bill in the HoR was manifestation of its commitment towards the country.
“We are always committed to our country and if we are required to shed blood to defend the nation we are ready for that,” Yadav added.
Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Ram Narayan Bidari said it was the duty of all Nepalis to show unity in reclaiming the country’s land.
NCP lawmaker Bimala Ghimire said the government moved a step ahead to reclaim Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani areas and the government should take rest only after establishing political and administrative control over these areas.
NCP lawmaker Bimala Rai Paudel said dialogue was the best option to resolve the border row with India but, Nepal should also be ready to resolve the issue through bilateral, trilateral and international means and the country should also internationalise the issue, if necessary. She also said the government should ensure safety of those people living in Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani and provide state’s services to them as soon as possible.
NC lawmaker Prakash Pantha said his party supported the bill as its commitment to the country was always steadfast.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Pokhara, June 13 With swab samples piling up at Gandaki Province Public Health Lab and increasing COVID-19 cases among people returning from India, local levels are all set to procure PCR machines for COVID-19 test on their own. Many local levels of Tanahun, Baglung and Gorkha have already tak Read More...
Sarlahi, June 13 Trafficking of small and light weapons has posed security threats in Tarai districts including Sarlahi, which share the border with India. Such weapons are easily available in markets along the border areas and they are used in criminal activities. District Police Office, Sarl Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has reduced the airfare for repatriation flights, particularly from labour destinations. Following widespread criticism over high ticket price for the repatriation flights, the airfare has been slashed by up to 20 Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 Claims for the coronavirus insurance scheme that the insurance companies had launched are being made in recent days and a couple of them have already received their insurance amount. Among the people who had bought the coronavirus insurance plan, six of the infected patients Read More...
BEIJING: A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said. The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades wel Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 After the government decided to ease the nationwide lockdown and allow industries and businesses in certain sectors to resume operations, the consumption of electricity has increased significantly. According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)’s data, energy consumption s Read More...
ATLANTA: An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday. The moves follows the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the F Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The price of gold in the domestic market has been rising significantly even during the lockdown as investors in international market are investing in the bullion, which is considered a safe-haven investment, due to the growing threat of COVID-19. It is to be noted that the pric Read More...