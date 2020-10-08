DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7
Locals have launched a stir against Tanahun Hydro Power Project saying that the project at Jhaputar of Rishing Rural Municipality had failed to meet their demands.
Agitating locals said they had started the protest as it had not given jobs to locals.
Furthermore, they said the water pipes that were broken while digging a tunnel had not been repaired.
The agitators submitted a 35-point demand on Wednesday. Their demands include management of water from Turture khola, construction of playground according to the agreement signed with Sino Hydro Company, upgradation of local roads and compensation for felling trees, among others.
Hydro project Chief Achyut Ghimire said they would hold discussion with the stakeholders to address the issues.
A version of this article appears in print on October 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
